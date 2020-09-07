South Africa’s Hle tops global charts with; YKOE

Friday the 4th of September marked the end of an incredible first week release for gospel singer, song-writer, producer and television host HLE.

The former Joyous Celebration lead released her highly-anticipated debut album, Your Kingdom On Earth, affectionately known to fans as YKOE, which was met with raving reviews from fans not only nationwide but all throughout the continent and the globe at large.

Released through her newly-formed independent record label, YKOE, in partnership with management firm & label The T Effect, the album is not only an introduction to HLE and her message, but also an introduction of her 100% black female-owned record label into the industry.

Looking at some of the successes of the first week, most notably on Apple Music, the album marked it’s entry entering the gospel charts as the #1 Gospel Album in South Africa throughout its first release week.

The album also made quite a noise on the overall Apple Music streaming charts peaking at number 5 making it the 5th most streamed album across all genres in its first release week.

YKOE saw the same success on the iTunes Charts as it debuted not only as the #1 gospel album on iTunes but also #2 across all genres.

The album also made waves on streaming platforms such as Deezer, where HLE took the 8th most streamed artist across all genres on the Deezer charts spot as well as the 2nd most streamed album.

The album also got some serious love from swedish streaming platform, Spotify who featured HLE on some of their popular christian music playlists including the global new release playlist New Music Friday: Christian, making HLE the only African entry on the playlist.

“It definitely has been overwhelming since last Friday. However, my favourite moments have been us seeing how the people are understanding the concept and what is being achieved.

It’s hard work trying to portray the heart and mind of an invisible, supernatural God to the natural mind but it’s beautiful to see Him transform each mind Himself.” Says HLE

The album has not only made a mark in South African ears but also across the continent, notably on Africa’s biggest music streaming platform, Boomplay.

Some of the top songs from YKOE have featured on Boomplay’s most coveted gospel playlists and earned over 90 000 streams in Nigeria alone.

This impressive first week on Boomplay took HLE up the artist charts peaking at the 29th most streamed artist in Africa on Boomplay, following heavy hitters Wizkid and Davido who placed 27th and 28th respectively.

Launching with the YKOE album has been HLE’s online store, hlelive.com, which offers fans the opportunity to shop from the comfort of their home, buying items such as merchandise, CDs as well as an industry first, the album sold on a USB flash drive.

Fans have flooded social media sporting their exclusive #YKOE merch showing off their favorite items purchased on the site.

“With all the success and milestones we’ve seen over the past week, we understand that this is only the beginning for HLE and the YKOE project.

The album is on pace to reach an impressive 1 Million streams 10 days after its release and we’re really excited to witness the journey as it unfolds.” Says Nhlanhla Ndimande, Creative & Lifestyle Director, The T Effect.

Follow HLE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!