Jhehlah wows fans with Short Skirt music video

Burgeoning Afro-pop singer and songwriter, King Kennedy Oliver aka Jhehlah has followed up the announcement of his exciting debut single ‘Short Skirt’ produced by Yung Alpha.

He also kept his promise by debuting the song with an enticing top tier quality music video. Get ready for a visual trip with Jhehlah.

Scene from Short Skirt music video

As he mentioned on his introduction last week “the music industry moving forward would not have enough of me and that is why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I have to offer them musically and visually.”

The music video which was directed by Mike Static with a catchy storyline features Jhehlah, and a curvy Hispanic video vixen that first appears in the clip as a delivery girl but later transforms (in Jhehlah’s imagination) into a sexy lady clad in a body-hugging short dress.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD ‘SHORT SKIRT’ HERE: https://fuga.ffm.to/shortskirt

Bedazzled by her curvy nature, Jhehlah is forced to sing his lungs out to the lady who seems to have stolen his heart but the talented singer was also not looking bad himself in the music video which is set to announce his brand to the listening and watching audience.

Jhehlah is also upbeat about the new video which however has a tangy twist to it, as he (Jhehlah) was forced back to earth by the delivery lady who jolted him into penning his signature on her writing pad after taking delivery of the package she delivered to him.

A good songwriter and storyteller, King Kennedy Oliver, aka Jhehlah is a Nigerian-born musician, whose songs are rooted in both Nigerian and Ghanaian Pop/Highlife nuances. Currently backed by world class productions and Geobek standard management, Jhehlah is in line to take the music industry by storm.

