Pongo features on new Synapson slammer ‘Lengueno’

Featuring the incredible Kuduro music star Pongo who brings fierce and fragile raps to Synapson‘s organically woven electronic backdrops, the result is a striking beach-ready slammer that oozes with rhythmic and emotive flavours.

Alex and Paul are the 2 producers behind the duo Synapson, whose first EP Haute Couture was released in 2010.

Ten years later, they have been around the world several times to carry their music.

In 2020, wanting to return to the sources of what has made their music so thrilling, Alex & Paul are embarking on a new project which will include collaborations from all over the world.

The next single in the series see’s Synapson take things up a notch further with the instantly distinctive and infectious ‘Lengueno’.

‘Lengueno’ sees Synapson once again raise the bar high with a boundary pushing, genre-smashing banger to continue their blistering new chapter.

During several months of lockdown, Synapson continue to nurture their relationship with their audience that supports them through a daily DJ Set on YouTube, several new performances as well as a series of podcasts, bringing together a large community of aficionados.

