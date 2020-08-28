Jhehlah to unleash feel-good music “Short Skirt”

With each passing day, Afrobeats is successfully penetrating the global music market more A-list musicians have had more international music collaborations that have flooded the airwaves to the amusement of the audience.

But there’s more feel-good music that is about to be unleashed from new artistes like Jhehlah.

With his songs rooted in Nigerian and Ghanaian pop and highlife nuances, and backed by international production and management standards, Jhehlah will take the music industry by storm. His new single is due out in the coming days.

King Kennedy Oliver, is a native of Abia state, born in Lagos, and had some years growing up in Ghana. That could explain why his music has an epic undercurrent of both countries.

“I’m a 90s baby that learned how to survive from the street. As I work hard to survive, music came to my rescue. In that darkness, I found my light and that was the beginning of my shine which I am bringing to the industry”.

A good songwriter and a storyteller, Jhehlah is expressive and detailed. “My music is heartfelt; they reflect my story. I’m a lover, so my songs are like a love story for the ladies and it’s like the tale everyone wants to find him or herself in.

My songs are melodic and the visuals I create for them are beautiful and captivating. I can’t wait to release the songs and share my videos.

I like to keep my audience surprised, so I’ll say they should wait and see my next move. But one thing I can promise them is authentic good sounds.”

Set to hit the airwaves and all music platforms on September 4, Jhehlah is super-confident about the quality of his new track “Short Skirt” which will be debuting with a great music video on major TV stations across Africa.

“The music industry moving forward will definitely not have enough of me and that’s why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I am about to offer musically,” Jhehlah added.

