Phambili! MSA drops new single with Paradise Entertainment

Multi-talented producer, singer and hip hop sensation, Msawenkosi Chubeka also affectionately known as MSA has release a new single titled Phambili.

The song with Pannick Original features Directa J and Wize under new international distribution deal with PARADISE Entertainment & Distribution GmbH.

MSA has joined a list of Mzansi artists who are doing big things internationally. Paradise is an independent digital music and video distributor network based in Berlin.

Stream/Download Phambili here: https://cutt.ly/Msa

Paradise stands as one of the premier aggregators (including Music Rights Supply Chain, Neighbouring Rights collection, Music Recognition Technology) and most innovating Multi Channel Networks in the digital media landscape offering Pro and Direct-to-Fan Distribution.

“I am a producer and artist and I need to focus on the music. The partnership will ease the stress because they’ll be handling the administration side of the business.

I also have a flexibility to release as much music as I want, when I want to. This is a great opportunity for me and the artists under Cape to Cairo Entertainment,” expresses MSA.

Having been tipped by many as one of the artist to look out for, MSA is no stranger in the music industry having worked and produced for the likes of Ice Prince, L-tido, Kwesta, and recently produced on Blaklez’s latest album.

MSA is steadily making inroads in the local music territory with his unique hip hop sound infused with various genres. With his impeccable delivery of thoughtful verses, hooks and punch lines, a lot can be expected going forward.

