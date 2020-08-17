African Music

Scott Giri drops new Afrobeat EP; Girians Update

Scott Giri drops new Afrobeat EP; Girians Update
Scott Giri drops new Afrobeat EP; Girians Update Photo Credit: Scott Giri

One of Nigeria’s hottest AfroBeats artiste in Europe, Scott Giri unleash his highly anticipated debut EP titled “Girians Update”.

It features previously released tracks “Feposi” (which broke to No:1 on Ghana iTunes top chart) and ”Grateful” which features Armenian legendary ”Darno’.

In seven different feelings, taste and moods, the EP entitled Girians Update tells a tale of struggles, love and life. You need to test the credibility of this growing Afro legend.

This EP has to be his best work yet as it contains multiple style and type of the Afro sound which is guaranteed to get your feet groovy and your body shaking all over. Buy/Stream Here.

