African Music

Jizzle claps back a with “Fong Ma Foyeh”

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Jizzle claps back a with "Fong Ma Foyeh"
Photo Credit: Jizzle

Award-winning Gambian urban music star, Jizzle, claps back at his doubters with newly released “Fong Ma Foyeh“.

Trying to make sense of the world during these testing times. Jizzle has been locked up in the studio and kept his creative juices flowing.

In a time of uncertainty, reflection has been the inspiration of keeping it going.

Grateful for his progress and where he is today, he can’t forget to honor the people that fueled him to do better, the haters.

“Fon ma Foyeh” means in Mandinka (native Gambian language) , “Didn’t I tell you?”

“This song is dedicated to all the people that didn’t believe in me” – Jizzle

“Fong Ma Foyeh” is produced by London based Empiredboss. In a mix of afrofusion, drill, hypeness with a sparkle of UK vibe.

Jizzle shows us his talent in mixing rap and singing to this hard beat. Jizzle is ready to take on the world of afrofusion as more is to come.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker