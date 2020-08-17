Jizzle claps back a with “Fong Ma Foyeh”

Award-winning Gambian urban music star, Jizzle, claps back at his doubters with newly released “Fong Ma Foyeh“.

Trying to make sense of the world during these testing times. Jizzle has been locked up in the studio and kept his creative juices flowing.

In a time of uncertainty, reflection has been the inspiration of keeping it going.

Grateful for his progress and where he is today, he can’t forget to honor the people that fueled him to do better, the haters.

“Fon ma Foyeh” means in Mandinka (native Gambian language) , “Didn’t I tell you?”

“This song is dedicated to all the people that didn’t believe in me” – Jizzle

“Fong Ma Foyeh” is produced by London based Empiredboss. In a mix of afrofusion, drill, hypeness with a sparkle of UK vibe.

Jizzle shows us his talent in mixing rap and singing to this hard beat. Jizzle is ready to take on the world of afrofusion as more is to come.

