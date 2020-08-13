Energy gAD links up with Olamide and Pepenazi

Afrobeat to the World is an exciting blend of the Energy gAD’s enigmatic voice on the hook, Olamide’s ever captivating lyrics and Pepenazi’s unique voice on another masterpiece production from Pheelz Mr Producer.

A proper Afro beat song that is sure to get the fans dancing every time it drops.

Energy gAD’s collaboration with two of the biggest names in the industry birthed a very relatable song for fans across Africa due to the nostalgic feeling it carries with it.

Stream/Download Afro beat to the world: https://empire.ffm.to/afrobeattotheworld

The song talks about the evolution of sound and dance in African music. Fans can therefore easily join in and share their Azonto, Zanku and Shaku Shaku dance moves.

The single is distributed by Empire Africa, is the first official single off the yet to be named upcoming Ep from the Energy gAD.

Artwork

Works on the Ep has been on for a while and fans will soon get a glimpse of the magic.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!