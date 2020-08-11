African Music

Abracadabra! Boj features Mr Eazi and Davido

Abracadabra! Boj features Mr Eazi and Davido
Abracadabra! Boj features Mr Eazi and Davido. Photo Credit: BOJ

Alte pioneer Boj has drawn on two of the biggest African stars on the planet – Mr Eazi and Davido – to lay down a summer jam destined for instant classic status.

Boj opens the track by weaving a spell over the object of his affection (hence the ‘Abracadabra’ of the title).

Abracadabra video

Davido then jumps in with an endlessly catchy hook that’s set to shut down dances from Lagos to London, with Mr Eazi coming through to lace the second verse with his inimitably melodic flow.

The end result is three artists at the top of their game – with some 9 million monthly listeners between them – delivering a party hit for the ages…

The beat itself – a fusion of finger picking Afrobeats guitar, Latin shuffle and slinky live bass sits in a perfect intersection between traditional live-band Afrobeat and modern floor filling afro-pop, referencing the titans of the past whilst forging forward into the future.

With a video shot between Lagos and London featuring all three artists, this is an iconic moment for a genre that’s surging into the mainstream, and a huge first drop from Boj’s forthcoming mini-mixtape, set to drop September 2020.

