The video for Casanova by Dr Chaii is in!

Fans and music buff alike are buzzing over the release of the music video of Grammy nominated producer cum musician, Dr Chaii‘s fresh new single.

Casanova, which premiered on Trace Africa and amounting over a 100k views on YouTube within 24hrs of release.

The fresh new offering is expected to add to the rich repertoire of the Zimbabwe-born music connoisseur who started making beats at the age of 13 when a good friend introduced him to the program FL Studio, where he honed his latent musical skills.

The official new video for the track Casanova which was shot in London features Dr. Chaii expressing his love and feelings for a pretty video vixen who seems to have stolen his heart forcing him to regal her with soothing lyrics backed with a melodious voice.

