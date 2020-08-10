DJ Coz’ track list for ‘Multi Genre EP’ is out!

Nigerian Afrobeat, Dancehall/Reggae singer DJ Coz has unveiled the official track list for his debut music project titled ‘Multi-Genre’.

The ‘Uyoyo’ hitmaker took to his Twitter handle to unveil the tracklist’s artwork .

DJ Coz stated “Multi Genre EP’ Track List is ready. Project got me going hard on different vibes just wait for it.”

Last month, DJ Coz released ‘Uyoyo’ which defines him of the genre claims. The song enjoyed massive airplay on radio, television as well as rotation playlist on Boomplay.

