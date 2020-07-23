African Music

Chief Dejjy, Mr Bello out with Afrobeats lovers jam; Bone Marrow

Chief Dejjy, Mr Bello out with Afrobeats lovers jam; Bone Marrow
Chief Dejjy, Mr Bello out with Afrobeats lovers jam; Bone Marrow Photo Credit: Chief Dejjy

Chief Dejjy and Mr Bello thave joined forces on a new Afrobeat lovers jam titled, ‘Bone Marrow’ produced from Doystks,

Known to be the founders of ”Sounds of Afrobeat”, the duo sing their hearts out in a definitive style to the delight of fans. Stream here:

On ‘Bone Marrow’, Chief Dejjy and Mr Bello express their love with all the beautiful expressions one can ever muster for the one they love, pouring out ecstatic melodies which are enveloped in allure.

Coming through with accompanying visuals upon release, ‘Bone Marrow’ sees Chief Dejjy and Mr Bello persuading their lovers to stay amid some romantic vocals.

Most scenes were captured indoors, yet manage to embody the simplicity both acts would like to express in an elegant way.

Chief Dejjy and Mr Bello are gracefully earning their way into the heart of fans, with both holding awards for ”Promising Local Artist” (2018) and ”Best Local Artist” (2019) at the African Entertainment Awards USA.

Get captivated by the video below and share with a loved one.

