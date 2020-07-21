African Music

Attention! Flash iKumkani releases Mhluzi music video

Attention! Flash iKumkani releases Mhluzi music video
Attention! Flash iKumkani releases Mhluzi music video. Photo Credit: Nine2Five Productions

Emtee Records’ very own Flash iKumkani releases the Mhluzi music video directed by Unclescrooch, produced by Nelisiwe Mwase and edited by BannzVersion.

After months of receiving airplay on South African radio stations and reaching 3 on Metro FM’s Absolute 5 chart, Flash iKumkani brings visuals for his hit song titled “Mhluzi” produced by Wilo Ink.

Flash iKumkani became the Rep Your Hood champ with “Mhluzi” for 4 weeks in a row, voted by YFM listeners on the SA Hip-Hop Live show hosted by DJ ZanD and OG Samke.

The song debuted at number 8 on ZiRocka Zoy10 chart on Vukani FM this week.

The official music video for “Mhluzi” is presented by Emtee Records which Flash iKumkani is signed to and the founder Emtee makes an appearance alongside other label signee Lolli.

