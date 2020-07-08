Stimuli, a contender of the year by ToluDaDi

African Music

4 hours ago
Photo Credit: ToluDaDi

ToluDaDi has finally released the much-awaited STIMULI, an 11-track project of songs made straight from the heart.

The STIMULI project is a work of art. It is a masterpiece. It is a picturesque journey through the mind of a genius afrobeat artiste.

This is a movie in sound format, addressing daily issues, political problems, love, and a conscious effort to retell life as we see it in the duality of his life in Accra and Lagos.

This STIMULI project features, YN the Afropikin, Cici Yeboah, AnoNimo, BabaWvd, Thrill and Bwoui Face.

The complete project was produced by another IsoRock Music’s genius producer BabaWvd (pronounced “Baba Wood”).

STIMULI is the voice of an African child, an appreciation of culture, a letter to the world from the motherland, and a beginning of an epic journey.

If there is anything like an overload of greatness, this project is one.

ToluDaDi & the STIMULI project is an epitome of dedication, talent, hard work, sweat, and passion.

