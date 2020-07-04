African Music

Chad Da Don returns with Korobela Remix

Chad once again exhibits his versatility as an artist with his unique Motswako infusion on the new Korobela remix.

Korobela is known as a love potion in the African culture, starting off with a roll of banging vocals and stunning instrumentals, the song combines superb lyrical prowess, youthful and yet authentically African in its sound.

Chad’s style of music can be described as hip-hop club bangers, Motswako infused in some of the tracks all the way to mellow and soulful beats.

Korobela remix is an extension of Chad Da Don’s colorful discography, boasting features alongside music heavy weights such as Brian Soko (known for producing the Jay Z and Beyoncé banger Drunk in Love), Cassper Nyovest, Anatii and Nasty C to mention a few.

Korobela Remix is set to give way to Chad’s second studio album release earmarked for this coming summer. His fans have been eagerly awaiting since release of highly acclaimed debut album dubbed The Book of Chad.

Make sure to request Korobela Remix on your favourite radio stations. Follow Chad Da Don on social media for updates on the Korobela Remix Challenge.

