Malick Yeo; the multilingual wonder kid

Malick Yeo is a 16-year-old artist from Côte d’Ivoire who due to his constant moving around countries, learnt a lot leading him to be bilingual ie French and English.

During this period he learned different things from various cultures which has enabled him to implement subtly in his music creation.

Advertisement

The rap & pop artist grew up in a musical household giving the opportunity to explore music in different forms.

“I wasn’t as determined as a kid to be a musician but when I gave rapping a try years later, I found it fun and started working on my craft“.

Malick Yeo started making music three years ago and is only getting better. With about 50 songs released on his official SoundCloud, the Ivorian has more up his sleeves to come.

His latest work is the EP “Prophecy” which will be released on the 20th of July 2020.

Prophecy is about Malick Yeo’s struggles growing up and contains certain tracks about his depression and how he dealt with it.

“The EP is my way of saying no matter how hard it could get and how alone you can feel it gets better. It’s about empowerment and “living up to your capacity so you can know your prophecy“. – Malick Yeo

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!