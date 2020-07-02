Golden boy! Tzy Panchak releases ‘Apart’

BluNation’s golden boy, Tzy Panchak serves his fans and music lovers, a dope summer anthem titled “Apart”.

In addition to being an extract off Tzy’s soon-to-be-released album “Chief Tambe”, this novel love tune, Apart is also a sequel to his 2018 hit single “Stay with me”.

The intriguing storyline inspired by the Spanish TV Show “Money Heist”, was written by Tzy Panchak and brought to life by Mr Adrenaline.

The video styled by Sawali, stars Cameroonian model, Blessing Obiora.

A remarkable pan-African trio put the tune together; production credits go to Jae Mally beatz, while engineering credits go to Abztrumental and lastly mixing and mastering credits to Slimbeatz.

Apart is filled with solemn promises of love and affection and it stole our hearts completely. We are sure you will love it too!

