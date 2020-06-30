Burnaboy, Sha Sha make Africa proud at the 2020 BET Awards

Making Africa proud at 2020 BET Awards was Nigeria’s Burnaboy winning the Best International flow and Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha winning the Viewer’s Choice Awards: Best New International Flow.

The virtual event was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, with performances from stars like Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby & D Smoke.

Other thrilling deliveries were by Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady.

Burnaboy & Sha Sha won amidst other competitive options at the 2020 BET Awards as seen below:

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT:

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) INNOSS’B (DRC) SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA) DAVE (U.K.) STORMZY (U.K.) NINHO (FRANCE) S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

REMA (NIGERIA) SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE) CELESTE (U.K.) YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.) HATIK (FRANCE) STACY (FRANCE)

