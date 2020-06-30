African Music

Burnaboy, Sha Sha make Africa proud at the 2020 BET Awards

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Burnaboy, Sha Sha make Africa proud at the 2020 BET Awards
Burnaboy, Sha Sha make Africa proud at the 2020 BET Awards

Making Africa proud at 2020 BET Awards was Nigeria’s Burnaboy winning the Best International flow and Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha winning the Viewer’s Choice Awards: Best New International Flow.

The virtual event was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, with performances from stars like Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby & D Smoke.

Advertisement

Other thrilling deliveries were by Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady.

Burnaboy & Sha Sha won amidst other competitive options at the 2020 BET Awards as seen below:

  • BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT:

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) INNOSS’B (DRC) SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA) DAVE (U.K.) STORMZY (U.K.) NINHO (FRANCE) S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

  • VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

REMA (NIGERIA) SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE) CELESTE (U.K.) YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.) HATIK (FRANCE) STACY (FRANCE)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Benstix takes you on a jounrney with ‘Far Away’

Benstix takes you on a jounrney with ‘Far Away’

24th April 2020
Photo of You will draw closer to God with Lekien Mcfini’s Idirobimuma

You will draw closer to God with Lekien Mcfini’s Idirobimuma

4th April 2020
Photo of Waconzy brings to you ‘Everything Dirty’

Waconzy brings to you ‘Everything Dirty’

9th March 2020
Photo of Marvy reflects on herself with ‘Never Enough’

Marvy reflects on herself with ‘Never Enough’

25th February 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker