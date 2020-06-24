It’s all about the vibe with Nome’s ‘Cheque Out’

With a lot of potential to break in, Cheque Out’ is the new single to come from Cape Town-based Nigerian afro-pop artist; Nome.

With its laid back pop vibe, ‘Cheque Out’ is a special release for Nome as he intends it to introduce the world to him as an artist, and as a man with a big and tender heart.

Written with DSB and featuring HE, this song tells the story about his feelings for a girl.

Growing up in a musical household, Nome developed his love of music singing in the local church choir with his mum as a child.

In 2018, Nome got to work with one of Africa’s best producers Kiddominant and they produced three songs, all of which have been released to positive responses.

His stage name means ‘with me‘ which is an important message for Nome as he creates a community around his music.

