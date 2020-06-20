African Music

DJ Coz tells a romantic tale with ‘Uyoyo’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 31 mins ago
DJ Coz tells a romantic tale with 'Uyoyo'
DJ Coz tells a romantic tale with 'Uyoyo'. Photo Credit: DJ Coz

FBM Muzik frontline DJ Coz is back on the music scene with a brand new love story embodied in a creatively crafted masterpiece song dubbed ‘Uyoyo‘.

The track according to the Ghanaian-based Nigerian vocal powerhouse will feature your mindset into a deep breath of finding what love speaks.

Advertisement

In his words ‘Uyoyo’ will redefine his gesture of an unforgettable love story in this new single.

‘Uyoyo’, a 3 minutes 30 seconds romantic rhythm, is a blend of afro-house, afro beats, and sounds from Nigeria and Ghana produced by Eddykay Beatz.

The song sounds like a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 80’s-meet-afro-fusion beat work.

It is definitely an uplifting one.

About DJ Coz

DJ Coz gained popularity after his most recent single ‘Dangerous’ became the trending topic on social media in April this year.

Artistically known as DJ COZ, Collins Osazee Clifford was born on November 30, 1992.

The artiste has several singles to his name including ‘Talk About Me’, ‘Lorlonye’, ‘Patience,’ amongst others.

Advertisement

He is a Nigerian Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Hip Hop recording artist from the Edo State.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Waconzy brings to you ‘Everything Dirty’

Waconzy brings to you ‘Everything Dirty’

9th March 2020
Photo of Marvy reflects on herself with ‘Never Enough’

Marvy reflects on herself with ‘Never Enough’

25th February 2020
Photo of Banger! TÖME releases ‘The Money’

Banger! TÖME releases ‘The Money’

24th February 2020
Photo of My sound can be referred to as Afrochill – Tobiah Frei

My sound can be referred to as Afrochill – Tobiah Frei

5th February 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker