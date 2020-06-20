DJ Coz tells a romantic tale with ‘Uyoyo’

FBM Muzik frontline DJ Coz is back on the music scene with a brand new love story embodied in a creatively crafted masterpiece song dubbed ‘Uyoyo‘.

The track according to the Ghanaian-based Nigerian vocal powerhouse will feature your mindset into a deep breath of finding what love speaks.

In his words ‘Uyoyo’ will redefine his gesture of an unforgettable love story in this new single.

‘Uyoyo’, a 3 minutes 30 seconds romantic rhythm, is a blend of afro-house, afro beats, and sounds from Nigeria and Ghana produced by Eddykay Beatz.

The song sounds like a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 80’s-meet-afro-fusion beat work.

It is definitely an uplifting one.

About DJ Coz

DJ Coz gained popularity after his most recent single ‘Dangerous’ became the trending topic on social media in April this year.

Artistically known as DJ COZ, Collins Osazee Clifford was born on November 30, 1992.

The artiste has several singles to his name including ‘Talk About Me’, ‘Lorlonye’, ‘Patience,’ amongst others.

He is a Nigerian Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Hip Hop recording artist from the Edo State.

