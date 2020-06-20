Celebrate blackness with Another Sun by Kibra & Ko-Jo Cue

Kibra’s Another Sun is a funky afro-fusion beat seamlessly paired with smooth R&B vocals featuring Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue; representing the synthesis of African and diasporic cultures.

It speaks on self-love but also appreciating the journey towards your best self. Considering the issues on racial injustices inspires resiliency, resistance and unity.

Shot along two of the most stunning beaches just outside Ghana’s capital city, Accra, the locations and wardrobes allows viewers to really see the beauty of Africa as well as appreciate the rich Ghanaian and African culture.

The video was shot and edited by an amazing local Ghanaian production team lead by the director, Majeed (known by Afrosinek) and features internationally recognized dance group Dance With A Purpose Academy, as well as Ghanaian models.

Styling was done by local Ghanaian designer, Kasa clothing and features repurposed tie die pieces and ethically sourced jewellery from local vendors.

This feature will propel Ko-Jo Cue onto the African market.

Ko-jo Cue’s most recent project the For My Brothers album catapulted him into the mainstream of Ghanaian music whilst earning him awards nominations.

About Kibra

Kibra is an emerging Eritrean-Canadian artist from Toronto, ready to captivate you with her hybrid blend of smooth R&B sounds and agile jazz vocals.

Kibra cites 90s/2000s R&B as a formative influence in her music, while growing up in the West End of Toronto.

Her cultural and diverse upbringing, in addition to her academic background, has motivated her to create music with messages that tackle social issues, give hope and inspire love.

