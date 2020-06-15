Jah Ah Mi Guide! Jahzo releases new single

South African star Jahzo and Rudebwoy Entertainment have dropped the 3rd single Jah Ah Mi Guide, off the Dutty Wine Album, and is available on all major digital platforms for download and streaming.

Jah Ah Mi Guide is an inspirational song that talks about Jah being the only hope for the Covid-19 since the cure is yet to be found.

Advertisement

Jah Ah Mi Guide artwork

Jahzo, who hails from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa says, “I fell in love with dancehall music during his days studying at Varsity College in Cape Town.”

“I have been listening to dancehall music since and fell in love with it due to its uniqueness and message, I grew up listening to the music of Anthony B, Assassin, Buju Banton and Capleton,” He adds.

Jahzo is currently shooting the visuals for the track which he expects to release on June 24th 10AM Ghana time.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!