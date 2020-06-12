Nigeria and Ghana are the fore-runners of African Music globally — Wurld

Nigerian Singer, Wurld, who just released a latest album titled “AfroSoul” has mentioned in an interview with YFM 107.9 that “Nigerian Music and Ghanaian Music are at the forefront of African music.

Our sounds are very distinct and when it comes to defining Afrobeats, both countries have that.

And globally we are both in that lead and it feels good.”

Kojo Manuel, Host of “Drive Of Ur Life” on YFM Ghana 107.9 reviewed the “AfroSoul” Album on his network on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The high spirited host, Kojo Manuel, also tipped the album as a “nice body of work” that deserves commendation.

Wurld listed 7 songs for “AfroSoul” Album featuring Zeal of Ghana’s VVIP Fame.

