African Music

Nigeria and Ghana are the fore-runners of African Music globally — Wurld

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 6 mins ago
Nigeria and Ghana are the fore-runners of African Music globally — Wurld
Nigeria and Ghana are the fore-runners of African Music globally — Wurld Photo Credit: wurld

Nigerian Singer, Wurld, who just released a latest album titled “AfroSoul” has mentioned in an interview with YFM 107.9 that “Nigerian Music and Ghanaian Music are at the forefront of African music.

Our sounds are very distinct and when it comes to defining Afrobeats, both countries have that.

Advertisement

And globally we are both in that lead and it feels good.”

Watch “Nobody” by Wurld here: 

Kojo Manuel, Host of “Drive Of Ur Life” on YFM Ghana 107.9 reviewed the “AfroSoul” Album on his network on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The high spirited host, Kojo Manuel, also tipped the album as a “nice body of work” that deserves commendation. 

Wurld listed 7 songs for “AfroSoul” Album featuring Zeal of Ghana’s VVIP Fame.

Buy & Stream the album here on Digital Stores.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Banger! TÖME releases ‘The Money’

Banger! TÖME releases ‘The Money’

24th February 2020
Photo of My sound can be referred to as Afrochill – Tobiah Frei

My sound can be referred to as Afrochill – Tobiah Frei

5th February 2020
Photo of Delis reveals it all in Something Outta Nothing

Delis reveals it all in Something Outta Nothing

28th January 2020
Photo of Tiwa Savage, Nasty C perform at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase in LA

Tiwa Savage, Nasty C perform at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase in LA

27th January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker