Youssou N’Dour headlines call to build African solidarity post-COVID-19

How can Africa build on the solidarity shown during the coronavirus pandemic to achieve the continent’s development goals in the post-COVID world?

That was the question posed at a webinar hosted by the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) and the African Development Bank’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division to mark Africa Day 2020.

Senegalese singer and activist Youssou N’Dour, Zambia’s Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and African Development Bank Vice President Dr. Jennifer Blanke headlined this special session, held on 26 May.

During the session, Grammy award winner and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Youssou N’Dour said Africa should focus on raising awareness of development goals, using the influence of famous artists.

“We must rely on the cultural sector, on events such as concerts, because they add value. Influential artists can for example help the Bank reach its High 5s (https://bit.ly/3ePl7zO).

Imagine using well-known artists as ambassadors who work and cooperate with those on the ground, in the field. Imagine the number of people they could reach with their messages,” N’Dour said.

The continent should seize the opportunity presented by COVID-19 to mobilize its resources for the future, said Vanessa Moungar, Director of the Bank’s Gender, Women and Civil Society Department.

“Let’s maintain this momentum and continue building a social and economic development model based on community participation and regional integration. A strong partnership between governments and civil society is essential.

Engaging with civil society means being able to reach people at the bottom of the pyramid and improve the impact of development actions,” Moungar told participants at the webinar’s close.

The Bank and AU-ECOSOCC plan two additional COVID-19 awareness webinar series sessions focusing on youth and education in Africa.

