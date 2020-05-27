4unky collabs with Lyrical Joe on ‘Don’t Care’

Takumbeng Inc announces the official release of 4unky’s first international collaboration post the release of his maiden studio album “Takumbeng Mixtape”.

“Don’t care” is one of several international collaborations planned. 4unky invited Lyrical Joe to join him on this one, a combination which has proven to be a match made in music heaven.

4unky has already established himself as a force to recon with evidenced by his powerful come back to the scene in early 2019.

“Slow motion” extracted from “Takumbeng Mixtape” has already recorded remarkable success.

Aired on several TV stations including Boom TV and Channel O while streaming numbers have already gone over 100,000 on several major platforms.

4unky’s unmatched word play and song writing skills complimented by Lyrical Joe’s magical punchlines and lyrical prowess explains the energy you will feel on this track.

“Don’t Care” was already released exclusively on Boomplay from 1st of April and has been topping Afro beats and Afro pop charts until date.

From June 1st 2020, “Don’t Care” will be available on all major platforms including but not limited to YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, QQ Music and Google Play music.

