ToluDaDi is out with new African vibes

ToluDaDi features Cici Yeboah, an exceptional soul-filled vocalist and daughter of former Osibisa band member and guitarist, Kwame Yeboah on a new song.

The song, titled “Like This“, was produced by production wonderkid BabaWvd (pronounced “Baba Wood”).

“Like This” is an ode to the African, a celebration of the black woman, an appreciation of culture, a love letter to the continent, and an appellation of every amazing woman that walks the earth.

A little over a month ago, ToluDaDi released “Faya” ft. Joojo Addison and Gyakie as a single off his upcoming “Stimuli Project”

However, it looks like ToluDaDi is on a musical drive by, and shooting us with new music when we least expect it.

It’s been a streak of great back-to-back music from the Ghana based Nigerian artist blossoming to become a force to reckon with.

If there is anything like too much soul, this record right here has got that.

