African Music

ToluDaDi is out with new African vibes

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 59 mins ago
ToluDaDi is out with new African vibes
ToluDaDi is out with new African vibes. Photo Credit: ToluDadi/Instagram

ToluDaDi features Cici Yeboah, an exceptional soul-filled vocalist and daughter of former Osibisa band member and guitarist, Kwame Yeboah on a new song.

The song, titled “Like This“, was produced by production wonderkid BabaWvd (pronounced “Baba Wood”).

Advertisement

“Like This” is an ode to the African, a celebration of the black woman, an appreciation of culture, a love letter to the continent, and an appellation of every amazing woman that walks the earth.

A little over a month ago, ToluDaDi released “Faya” ft. Joojo Addison and Gyakie as a single off his upcoming “Stimuli Project”

However, it looks like ToluDaDi is on a musical drive by, and shooting us with new music when we least expect it.

It’s been a streak of great back-to-back music from the Ghana based Nigerian artist blossoming to become a force to reckon with.

If there is anything like too much soul, this record right here has got that.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Delis reveals it all in Something Outta Nothing

Delis reveals it all in Something Outta Nothing

28th January 2020
Photo of Tiwa Savage, Nasty C perform at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase in LA

Tiwa Savage, Nasty C perform at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase in LA

27th January 2020
Photo of We join forces, we don't compete – Nathaniel Bassey on comparisons between Gospel acts

We join forces, we don't compete – Nathaniel Bassey on comparisons between Gospel acts

24th January 2020
Photo of Street Ajebutter ushers in 2020 with Ghana Jollof

Street Ajebutter ushers in 2020 with Ghana Jollof

22nd January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker