Nasty C admits Sarkodie is 2nd best rapper in Africa aside MI

In an instagram live interview with Pulse Nigeria, award-winning South African rapper, Nasty C has listed Sarkodie as his 2nd best African rapper.

He named the Sub Zero rapper after admitting that he knew only a few rappers aside himself.

The first biggest rap act he listed was Nigeria’s MI Abaga.

