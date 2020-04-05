New Music! Mr Leo x Kameni x Gomez release ‘Lover’
Africam Records headed by Mr Wilhem Murh a German aims at having collaboration with top artists in Cameroon after the release of Lover by Mr Leo.
For the past two years (2018-2019) the Limbe based label has been instrumental in the success of projects such as; Cocowols Fashion Festival, Fredash International Fashion Avenue, KamerLink Magazine and more.
Watch the music video – https://youtu.be/ZWBWwbr9kzE
It made it’s first step into the music industry with a major collaboration with Magasco on a hit song titled “Killer With”. Followed by another hit with the beautiful singer Mel B Akwen titled “ Affaire D’amour”
Since then, it has become one of the lead recording labels in Cameroon as it keeps producing the best of hit nationwide.
They hereby outdoor a brand new hit single titled “Lover” as the CEO of Africam Records picks Alpha Better Records signed artist who also runs as the CEO of Lion Production — Mr Leo.
Not to be left out, Lion Production signed talented artists Kameni and Gomez get to put their verses on the song.
Enjoy videos from industry dance groups as well below.
1st Dance Cover- @julianaekema- @machine_clive_official- @237lapache_el_professor- @quiz_hauz- @eneo_26
Watch below.
2nd Dance Cover – @tarla_pamela28- @worldafrobestdancer- @lalazy- @sinclairedagiggaboy
Watch below.
https://youtu.be/WC7O2Vmm1rY
