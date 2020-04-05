African Music

New Music! Mr Leo x Kameni x Gomez release ‘Lover’

Africam Records headed by Mr Wilhem Murh a German aims at having collaboration with top artists in Cameroon after the release of Lover by Mr Leo.

For the past two years (2018-2019) the Limbe based label has been instrumental in the success of projects such as; Cocowols Fashion Festival, Fredash International Fashion Avenue, KamerLink Magazine and more.

Watch the music videohttps://youtu.be/ZWBWwbr9kzE

It made it’s first step into the music industry with a major collaboration with Magasco on a hit song titled “Killer With”. Followed by another hit with the beautiful singer Mel B Akwen titled “ Affaire D’amour”

Since then, it has become one of the lead recording labels in Cameroon as it keeps producing the best of hit nationwide.

They hereby outdoor a brand new hit single titled “Lover” as the CEO of Africam Records picks Alpha Better Records signed artist who also runs as the CEO of Lion Production — Mr Leo.

Not to be left out, Lion Production signed talented artists Kameni and Gomez get to put their verses on the song.

Connect With Africam Records on these handles below.

Facebook: Africam Records

Twitter: @Africamrecords

Instagram: @Africamrecords

YouTube: Africam Records.

Enjoy videos from industry dance groups as well below.


1st Dance Cover- @julianaekema- @machine_clive_official- @237lapache_el_professor- @quiz_hauz- @eneo_26


Watch below.

https://youtu.be/Fu_IyvlH7eQ

2nd Dance Cover – @tarla_pamela28- @worldafrobestdancer- @lalazy- @sinclairedagiggaboy


Watch below.
https://youtu.be/WC7O2Vmm1rY

