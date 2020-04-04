You will draw closer to God with Lekien Mcfini’s Idirobimuma

Gospel Music sensation Lekien Mcfini‘s new single Idirobimuma (meaning You are good to our heart) will draw you closer to God.

Advertisement

This song speaks to the world on how God has heard our cry amidst all catastrophes.

Lekien Mcfini, an emerging US-based Nigerian gospel artiste, is the worship leader and choir director at the Royalhouse Chapel International Church: Victory Center in the United States.

According to Lekien, us calling on God should be our priority in this state of dilemma as it was written in Jeremiah 33:3; God answers all those who call his name in difficult times. He has always been good to our heart.

Idirobimuma by Lekien Mcfini’s features Tim Godfrey’s Roxnation signee Okey Sokay and produced by Skerz Beatz (producer for Mercy Chinwo and M& M).

This new single got the element of typical contemporary-inspired gospel music with powerful vocals she is known to possess.

Idirobimuma is now available on all digital platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!