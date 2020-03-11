ShabZi Madallion prepares for Nomvula release
ShabZi Madallion gives us a double whammy of content by releasing the visuals to his introspective single “Distance 2” and reveals the front cover for his upcoming album “Nomvula“.
ShabZi Madallion stated: “Naming my album after you, is I paying homage to you MA, acknowledging all the rain you endured just to ensure that I was cultivating something that brought me happiness and purpose“.
“You are my hero for that and I can’t thank you enough!” – ShabZi Madallion
View this post on Instagram
I showed my mother the album cover and she still really couldn't believe I named my album after her. Nomvula got me my first computer (second hand), bought me my first beatmaking software, spoke life into my dreams waaaay before ANYBODY knew about them, when it was all just a "hobby", Nomvula adjusted alot of her ways to make space for me to cultivate this "music thing" in the very beginning… A very pertinent phase for me because I don't think I'd be where I am without her. Naming my album after you, is me paying homage to you MA, acknowledging all the rain you endured just to ensure that I was cultivating something that brought me happiness and purpose! You are my hero for that and I can't thank you enough!😭 Happy Birthday Queen ❤️🎂 NOMVULA, the album – 03 APRIL 2020 (Pre-order//pre-save link drops tomorrow)
ShabZi Madallion is currently taking interviews to breakdown the album and give exclusive plays of Nomvula leading up to the release day.
Pre-order/Pre-save/Pre-add link: https://africori.to/nomvula
Gear up folks, there’s less than a month left before Nomvula is released.
