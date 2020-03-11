ShabZi Madallion prepares for Nomvula release

ShabZi Madallion gives us a double whammy of content by releasing the visuals to his introspective single “Distance 2” and reveals the front cover for his upcoming album “Nomvula“.

Advertisement

ShabZi Madallion stated: “Naming my album after you, is I paying homage to you MA, acknowledging all the rain you endured just to ensure that I was cultivating something that brought me happiness and purpose“.

“You are my hero for that and I can’t thank you enough!” – ShabZi Madallion

ShabZi Madallion is currently taking interviews to breakdown the album and give exclusive plays of Nomvula leading up to the release day.

Pre-order/Pre-save/Pre-add link: https://africori.to/nomvula

Gear up folks, there’s less than a month left before Nomvula is released.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!