African Music

Waconzy brings to you ‘Everything Dirty’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 22 seconds ago
Waconzy brings to you 'Everything Dirty'
Waconzy brings to you 'Everything Dirty'. Photo Credit: Waconzy/Instagram

The talented DV8 Media artist Waconzy, has released an engaging new single ‘Everything Dirty‘ following up from his previous release ‘Jara’.

Advertisement

The high-tempo track is one that will make you groove uncontrollably with a good melody and a catchy beat. Certainly, one that should be played in loud volume.

In it, Waconzy urges listeners to follow the will of God and curb the worldly money desires in a world where “everything dirty”.

Get it across all major music streaming and download platformshttps://fanlink.to/waconzysongs

Obinna Kelvin Anyanwu (born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria), better known by stage name Waconzy, is a singer, songwriter, record producer and philanthropist with family roots in Umuahia, Abia State.

He rose to prominence in 2010 with his song “I Celebrate” which appeared on the I Celebrate album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Wavy The Creator hosts UK’s Flohio on new single; 3

Wavy The Creator hosts UK’s Flohio on new single; 3

26th November 2019
Photo of 46-yr old Sinach welcomes first child after 5 yrs of marriage

46-yr old Sinach welcomes first child after 5 yrs of marriage

19th November 2019
Photo of Trimaces follows up Bimmer with ‘ATM’

Trimaces follows up Bimmer with ‘ATM’

2nd November 2019
Photo of Kenyxz Dubem motivates with new song; ‘Easy Money’

Kenyxz Dubem motivates with new song; ‘Easy Money’

1st November 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: