Waconzy brings to you ‘Everything Dirty’

The talented DV8 Media artist Waconzy, has released an engaging new single ‘Everything Dirty‘ following up from his previous release ‘Jara’.

The high-tempo track is one that will make you groove uncontrollably with a good melody and a catchy beat. Certainly, one that should be played in loud volume.

In it, Waconzy urges listeners to follow the will of God and curb the worldly money desires in a world where “everything dirty”.

Get it across all major music streaming and download platforms – https://fanlink.to/waconzysongs

Obinna Kelvin Anyanwu (born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria), better known by stage name Waconzy, is a singer, songwriter, record producer and philanthropist with family roots in Umuahia, Abia State.

He rose to prominence in 2010 with his song “I Celebrate” which appeared on the I Celebrate album.

