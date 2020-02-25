African Music

Marvy reflects on herself with 'Never Enough'

Marvy reflects on herself with 'Never Enough'
Photo Credit: Marvy

Texas-based artiste, Marvelous Imabeh, better known as Marvy is a rising musical sensation hailing from Nigeria.

Reputable for her amazing songwriting, distinctive sound and artistic prowess, Marvy’s versatility lives up to the grandeur of her forename.

Coming off the back of being featured on Wisdom’s well-received love duet ‘Stay’– a song she wrote, Marvy switches things up with ‘Never Enough’, which can be described as a resounding new age Afro-fusion offering, steered by Marvy’s outstanding vocal performance, infectious melodies, and enchanting songwriting.

Photo Credit: Marvy

Speaking on her new single, she said; “My new single titled ‘Never Enough’ is dropping on Friday, produced by Tesla, mixed and mastered by GMK. I’m also currently working on my debut EP and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

With a brand of music whose messages and melodies are timeless, resonating the everyday struggle of humans, Africans most especially, Marvy sees music as a tool for influence, change; hence her passion for passing timeless, soul-conscious and uplifting messages to everyone that listens.

‘Never Enough’ is a well-written song graced with uplifting and soul-stirring messages – an exceptionally emotional and soul-baring piece. Marvy’s songwriting abilities are impressive.

She has a way of stringing words together where you feel all of the passion without having to decipher through unnecessarily complex language.

