Banger! TÖME releases ‘The Money’

Songstress TÖME has released a new banger titled The Money, the Mr Bean assisted song was produced by Karma Jones.

TÖME is also boldly committed to giving an empowering voice to women through her songs, exuding the spirit of confidence and pride in her artistry.

Stream The Money here: https://fanlink.to/musicbytome

Throughout 2019, TÖME had the pleasure of joining award-winning artists, Wizkid, on his 2019 Canadian Tour and Mr Eazi in for his 2019 Europe Tour.

She also performed at the Wembley SSE, London at the Burnaboy Concert as well as exciting performances at Afrofest 2019, Uppsala Reggae Festival 2019 in Sweden and SXSW 2019 in Texas.

2019 also saw TÖME tour parts of North America, Europe and Arica to a very positive reception.

