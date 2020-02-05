My sound can be referred to as Afrochill – Tobiah Frei

Tobiah Frei has released the music video for his anticipated single Talk Nice directed by Mudiwa Dzino of Loqufilms.

The video is predominantly set in an incandescent lit room, capturing multiple scenes of Tobiah serenading his love interest.

Tobiah Frei started to hone his talent at the age of 16 whilst playing around with music programs on his first-ever laptop during this period, he quietly cultivated his songwriting skills and decided not too long ago to give recording his own songs a shot.

The UK-based act of Nigerian descent’s music is the coming together of two worlds.

He tags his unique sound “Afrochill”, describing it as a sub-genre birthed from the fusion of afrobeat and alternative modern R&B.

Speaking further about his new release he said: “It is chilled, smooth but also both vibrant and dark. On this record, I have open, honest discussions about the intricacies of love and lust.“

