Delis reveals it all in Something Outta Nothing

Ghanaian-based Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Delis has released the music video for his single Something Outta Nothing on his birthday.

Delis revealed that “Something Outta Nothing” was originally intended to be the theme of his first solo music project.

“I first got the concept a few weeks after I graduated. All I had was my phone back then and the question was how could I make something outta virtually nothing?“

Born into music, Delis began rapping and writing his own lyrics and rhymes at the age of 17 when he relocated from Nigeria to Ghana to pursue his tertiary education.

In 2016 Delis won the #whoyouepp rap competition which was hosted by a popular Nigerian website in collaboration with Olamide, which got him a song and video with the YBNL boss.

The simplistic concept for this video was created by Director Philip Edusei with Godwin Mitchual as the Editor.

