Tiwa Savage, Nasty C perform at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase in LA

Two of Africa’s biggest music stars, Nigeria’s Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage and South African rapper Nasty C made history yesterday, as they performed at UMG Chairman & CEO’s exclusive 2020 Artist Showcase in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards.

Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase gave industry insiders front row seats to intimate performances by UMG’s hottest established and breaking talent.

The Showcase featured performances by Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Lewis Capaldi, Karol G, Anthony Ramos, Gregory Porter, Maggie Rogers, DaBaby, and Billie Eilish.

The event drew notable attendees including Lana Del Rey, Mandy Moore, Howie Mandel, Jessie Reyez, Adam Horovitz, Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, Lang Lang, Lele Pons and more.

The exclusive show is attended by the good and the great of the entertainment world and marks the beginning of a huge year for both, Tiwa Savage and Nasty C, who will release priority albums globally through Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-entertainment in 2020.

They performed alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi and both acts communicated an attempt to shine a spotlight on African music around the world in the coming year.

Universal Music Group Chief, Sir Lucian Grainge; Nigeria’s Afrobeats Queen, Tiwa Savage & South African rapper, Nasty C.

