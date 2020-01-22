African Music

Ghana Music Drum
Street Ajebutter ushers in 2020 with Ghana Jollof

Afropop artiste, Street Ajebutter has started his 2020 with the release of a beautiful music video for his single Ghana Jollof.

Directed by Mickey Johnson, Ghana Jollof has a smooth groove, set on an urban environment depicting the rising pop culture that comes with the rise of the Afrobeats genre.

This is the kind of investment we need in visual production to help promote African songs to the global level.

Great picture quality and we want to say kudos to BM Music, the record label behind the amazing works of Street Ajebutter.

On Ghana Jollof, Ajebutter talks about the amazing and lovely ladies of Ghana, a metaphor for the tasty jollof rice from Ghana.

