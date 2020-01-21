African Music

Sony Music West Africa adds Ona Dema to label

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 mins ago
Sony Music West Africa adds Ona Dema to label
Sony Music West Africa adds Ona Dema to label. Photo Credit: Sony Music West Africa

Sony Music West Africa has announced the signing of talented young female artiste Ona Dema to its label management.

Advertisement

Ona Dema, 23year old singer-songwriter and performer whose penchant in music cuts across a variety of genres including pop, fusion, and alternative. Ona Dema’s music is a reflection of her personal experiences and environmental elements that have influenced her overall view to life.

Growing up, Ona Dema listened to and enjoyed the materials of celebrated music greats the order of Fela, Beyonce, Sia and Lagbaja, which helped to sharpen her musical craft and finesse her skills in vocal delivery, stage showmanship and lyrical writing.

Sony Music West Africa adds Ona Dema to label
Photo Credit: Sony Music West Africa

Since featuring professionally in the music scene the year 2017, Ona Dema has managed a working association with the likes of Qasebeats, Sigag Lauren, LordSky and rapper, Payper, just to mention a few.

Commenting on her deal with Sony Music, Ona Dema says;

I’m still pinching myself wondering if this is really happening. This Sony signing is a confirmation that dreams really do come true if you believe and chase it regardless of what anybody says“.

Ona Dema is gearing up for her premier release under her new label management and is confident that she will not only blow our minds but also tingle our ears in the process.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Koby Tuesday: the promising viral vocal talent

Koby Tuesday: the promising viral vocal talent

22 hours ago
Photo of Audio: Prayer by Shuga Kwame

Audio: Prayer by Shuga Kwame

22 hours ago
Photo of Audio: Tuff Skin Gyal by Wendy Shay

Audio: Tuff Skin Gyal by Wendy Shay

23 hours ago
Photo of Audio: Kubolor by Kpakpo feat. K.Curtiz

Audio: Kubolor by Kpakpo feat. K.Curtiz

23 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: