Sony Music West Africa adds Ona Dema to label

Sony Music West Africa has announced the signing of talented young female artiste Ona Dema to its label management.

Ona Dema, 23year old singer-songwriter and performer whose penchant in music cuts across a variety of genres including pop, fusion, and alternative. Ona Dema’s music is a reflection of her personal experiences and environmental elements that have influenced her overall view to life.

Growing up, Ona Dema listened to and enjoyed the materials of celebrated music greats the order of Fela, Beyonce, Sia and Lagbaja, which helped to sharpen her musical craft and finesse her skills in vocal delivery, stage showmanship and lyrical writing.

Photo Credit: Sony Music West Africa

Since featuring professionally in the music scene the year 2017, Ona Dema has managed a working association with the likes of Qasebeats, Sigag Lauren, LordSky and rapper, Payper, just to mention a few.

Commenting on her deal with Sony Music, Ona Dema says;

“I’m still pinching myself wondering if this is really happening. This Sony signing is a confirmation that dreams really do come true if you believe and chase it regardless of what anybody says“.

Ona Dema is gearing up for her premier release under her new label management and is confident that she will not only blow our minds but also tingle our ears in the process.

