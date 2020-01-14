African Music

Ojayy Wright out with latest EP; 37 Degrees In Lagos

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Ojayy Wright out with latest EP; 37 Degrees In Lagos
Photo Credit:Ojayy Wright

Singer & Songwriter, Olugbenga Amu Wright, with the stage name Ojayy Wright, drops his most anticipated EP, titled: ‘37 Degrees In Lagos’.

The much-anticipated star-studded EP, ‘37 Degrees In Lagos’ features fantastic acts like Ice Prince, Jaywon, Chidinma, Pasuma, CDQ and Small Doctor.

One would think that for a young man who had his Bachelor’s Degree from Rutgers University New Jersey, where he studied Biological Sciences – he would be doing something else, rather his tendency to capture your heart with his voice is top.

His style of music is a blend of Afrobeats, Reggae, and Hip-Hop. His career so far boasts hit tracks like ‘Sowa’, ‘Kritical 265’, ‘Mofo (the remix featuring CDQ & Small Doctor), ‘Lori Ayemi’ and ‘Marry You’.

With this masterpiece from Ojayy Wright whether you are a music lover or not, you’ve got to appreciate this particular one.

Click here to enjoy the beautiful EP.


Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

