Ojayy Wright out with latest EP; 37 Degrees In Lagos

Singer & Songwriter, Olugbenga Amu Wright, with the stage name Ojayy Wright, drops his most anticipated EP, titled: ‘37 Degrees In Lagos’.

The much-anticipated star-studded EP, ‘37 Degrees In Lagos’ features fantastic acts like Ice Prince, Jaywon, Chidinma, Pasuma, CDQ and Small Doctor.

One would think that for a young man who had his Bachelor’s Degree from Rutgers University New Jersey, where he studied Biological Sciences – he would be doing something else, rather his tendency to capture your heart with his voice is top.

His style of music is a blend of Afrobeats, Reggae, and Hip-Hop. His career so far boasts hit tracks like ‘Sowa’, ‘Kritical 265’, ‘Mofo (the remix featuring CDQ & Small Doctor), ‘Lori Ayemi’ and ‘Marry You’.

With this masterpiece from Ojayy Wright whether you are a music lover or not, you’ve got to appreciate this particular one.

Click here to enjoy the beautiful EP.



