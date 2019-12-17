African Music

Kanye West makes Gospel cover of Davido's 'IF'; could a Ghanaian Afrobeat hit single be next?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 20 hours ago
Kanye West makes Gospel cover of Davido's 'IF'; could a Ghanaian Afrobeat hit single be next?
Kanye West makes Gospel cover of Davido's 'IF'; could a Ghanaian Afrobeat hit single be next? Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

Remember how Sarkodie’s Adonai gained global recognition and had several artistes sampling and making covers of it?

Advertisement

Well, Kanye West has zoomed in on Davido’s Afropop ‘If’ hit single and splashed some gospel lyrics on it.

The multiple Grammy award-winning rapper and record producer who is now born again and a preacher, with his Christian band, have done a gospel rendition of Davido’s monster hit song “If”.

A video from Kanye’s Sunday service which has surfaced on social media, shows his band performing the song by the Nigerian singer but with the lyrics twisted to preach the gospel.

Kanye has taken his Afropop vibe to the alter as seen in the video below.

Could a Ghanaian Afrobeat hit single be next on his list? What song do you think that will be?

Watch the video below.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Tinúké to release new music every Friday

Tinúké to release new music every Friday

6th September 2019
Photo of Mr. Eazi, Burnaboy other Nigerian acts react to SA’s xenophobic attacks

Mr. Eazi, Burnaboy other Nigerian acts react to SA’s xenophobic attacks

5th September 2019
Photo of Soul Marley debuts with ‘Addiction’

Soul Marley debuts with ‘Addiction’

20th August 2019
Photo of tilde has released the ‘Ian Roots’ EP

tilde has released the ‘Ian Roots’ EP

13th August 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: