Kanye West makes Gospel cover of Davido's 'IF'; could a Ghanaian Afrobeat hit single be next?

Remember how Sarkodie’s Adonai gained global recognition and had several artistes sampling and making covers of it?

Well, Kanye West has zoomed in on Davido’s Afropop ‘If’ hit single and splashed some gospel lyrics on it.

The multiple Grammy award-winning rapper and record producer who is now born again and a preacher, with his Christian band, have done a gospel rendition of Davido’s monster hit song “If”.

A video from Kanye’s Sunday service which has surfaced on social media, shows his band performing the song by the Nigerian singer but with the lyrics twisted to preach the gospel.

Kanye has taken his Afropop vibe to the alter as seen in the video below.

Could a Ghanaian Afrobeat hit single be next on his list? What song do you think that will be?

Watch the video below.

