Checkout Event Guide Africa’s 2022 top 50 events in Ghana!

Event Guide Africa, Africa Event Awards in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism Art & Culture, Kaya Tours, Advance Media, and various stakeholders, has recently released its annual list of top 50 Events.

The list comprises the most popular, innovative impactful events that took place in Ghana throughout the year 2022.

The objective of the list is to showcase the diverse and dynamic events industry in Ghana and to highlight the organizers of events and their contributions to the country’s economy and culture.

In a statement by the CEO of Event Guide Africa, Kelvin Kenneth, he said, “The events industry in Ghana continues to thrive and grow, and we are proud to be at the forefront of promoting and celebrating the best events in the country. This year’s list features a wide range of events, from large-scale music festivals to intimate theatre perform hand we are honored to recognize their achievements.”

Board Member and Spokesperson of Africa Event Awards, Prince Akpah also noted that event organizers must continue to work hard and strive for excellence in order to be recognized in the future.

He also stated, “We encourage organizers to raise the bar and bring their best to the table. The events industry is highly competitive, and it is up to each individual to make sure that their events stand out and leave a lasting impression on attendees.”

The 2022 Top 50 Events list is a testament to the vibrant and thriving events industry in Ghana and serves as a source of inspiration for event organizers to continue to push the boundaries and bring the best events to the country.

For more information on the 2022 Top 50 Events in Ghana and to see the full list below in alphabetical order or visit the Event Guide Africa website. www.eventguideafricanews.com

