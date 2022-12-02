List of Awards won by Kofi Kinaata since 2016!

Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has a thrilling streak of award recognitions and nominations over a wide range of renowned award schemes both in and outside of Ghana.

We present to you a list of all major awards won by the Fante Rap God in his career since 2016 kind courtesy the buzzing Highlife timeless hits he has churned out for the Ghanaian populace:



2016 VGMA – Song Writer of The Year

2016 VGMA – Best New Artiste of The Year

2016 CMA – Most Popular GH Song

2016 GMA UK – Best New Act

2017 Ghana Music Honors – Best Hiplife Act

2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA – Best Highlife Act

2017 WMA – Artiste of The Year

2017 VGMA – HighLife Song of The Year

2017 VGMA – HighLife Artiste of The Year

2017 VGMA – Songwriter of The Year

2017 GMA UK – HighLife Artiste of The Year

2017 GMA UK – HighLife Song of The Year

2018 WMA – Artiste of The Year

2018 WMA – HipLife Song of The Year

2018 Ghana Tertiary Awards – Music Excellence Award

2018 WSA – Western Best Male Artiste

2018 WSA – Indigenous Music Artiste

2019 Muse Africa – HighLife Act of The Quarter

2019 National Gospel Music Awards – Hybrid Song of the Year

2019 Ghana Actors And Entertainers Awards – HipLife Artiste of The Year

2019 YouTube Creators Award – Silver Plaque

2020 3Music Awards – Song of The Year

2020 3Music Awards – HighLife Song of The Year

2020 3Music Awards – Songwriter of The Year Year

2020 Vgma – Songwriter of The Year

2020 Vgma – HighLife Song of The Year

2020 Vgma – Most Popular Song of The Year

2020 Ghana Music Awards USA

Most Popular Song of The Year

HighLife Song of The Year

HighLife Artiste of The Year

2020 Western Music Awards

Most Popular GH Song

2020 Youth Excellence Awards

Music Act of The Year

2021 Vgma

Songwriter of The Year

Vodafone Green Award

2021 Ghana Music Awards USA

HighLife Song of The Year

2022

3 Music Awards

HighLife Artiste of The Year

HighLife Song of The Year

2022 Vgma

HighLife Song of The Year

Ghana Music Awards France{2022}

Songwriter of The Year

Ghana Music Awards USA{2022}

Artiste of The Year

Ghana National Gospel Music Awards{2022}

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of The Year

EMY Africa Awards{2022}

Man of The Year{Music Award}

Central Music Awards{2022}

Ghana Popular Song of The Year

