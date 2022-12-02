List of Awards won by Kofi Kinaata since 2016!
A well deserving multiple award winner!
Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has a thrilling streak of award recognitions and nominations over a wide range of renowned award schemes both in and outside of Ghana.
We present to you a list of all major awards won by the Fante Rap God in his career since 2016 kind courtesy the buzzing Highlife timeless hits he has churned out for the Ghanaian populace:
2016 VGMA – Song Writer of The Year
2016 VGMA – Best New Artiste of The Year
2016 CMA – Most Popular GH Song
2016 GMA UK – Best New Act
2017 Ghana Music Honors – Best Hiplife Act
2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA – Best Highlife Act
2017 WMA – Artiste of The Year
2017 VGMA – HighLife Song of The Year
2017 VGMA – HighLife Artiste of The Year
2017 VGMA – Songwriter of The Year
2017 GMA UK – HighLife Artiste of The Year
2017 GMA UK – HighLife Song of The Year
2018 WMA – Artiste of The Year
2018 WMA – HipLife Song of The Year
2018 Ghana Tertiary Awards – Music Excellence Award
2018 WSA – Western Best Male Artiste
2018 WSA – Indigenous Music Artiste
2019 Muse Africa – HighLife Act of The Quarter
2019 National Gospel Music Awards – Hybrid Song of the Year
2019 Ghana Actors And Entertainers Awards – HipLife Artiste of The Year
2019 YouTube Creators Award – Silver Plaque
2020 3Music Awards – Song of The Year
2020 3Music Awards – HighLife Song of The Year
2020 3Music Awards – Songwriter of The Year Year
2020 Vgma – Songwriter of The Year
2020 Vgma – HighLife Song of The Year
2020 Vgma – Most Popular Song of The Year
2020 Ghana Music Awards USA
Most Popular Song of The Year
HighLife Song of The Year
HighLife Artiste of The Year
2020 Western Music Awards
Most Popular GH Song
2020 Youth Excellence Awards
Music Act of The Year
2021 Vgma
Songwriter of The Year
Vodafone Green Award
2021 Ghana Music Awards USA
HighLife Song of The Year
2022
3 Music Awards
HighLife Artiste of The Year
HighLife Song of The Year
2022 Vgma
HighLife Song of The Year
Ghana Music Awards France{2022}
Songwriter of The Year
Ghana Music Awards USA{2022}
Artiste of The Year
Ghana National Gospel Music Awards{2022}
Best Hybrid Gospel Song of The Year
EMY Africa Awards{2022}
Man of The Year{Music Award}
Central Music Awards{2022}
Ghana Popular Song of The Year
