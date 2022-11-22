Top 11 Ghana Black Stars songs for 2022 Qatar World Cup!

As an expected norm in every world cup season that the Ghana Black Stars participates in, the bountiful talents within the motherland have once again come out with various anthems to boost the spirits and morale of Ghanaians.

A tall list of Ghanaian musicians have released Black Stars anthem to call for support for the team and also encourage footballers to play their hearts out at the football tournament which commenced on Sunday, November 20 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Music lovers have been blessed with a number of Black Stars anthems from the camp of Kweku Flick, Akwaboah, King Promise, and a host of others.

The Black Stars will face off with Portugal in their first game in the Group H match on Thursday, November 24. GhanaMusic.com has put together some of the popular tunes that have made waves ahead of the big game.

Kweku Flick and Smallgod – Blackstars

In October this year, Kweku Flick and Smallgod released ‘Black Stars’ to celebrate the team’s qualification for the World Cup and also shower praises on the players representing the country.

The song has gradually become a favourite of many and has garnered over 380,000 views on YouTube.

According to Samini, the song qualifies to be the official song of the Black Stars although the Ghana Football Association settled on a song from a different artiste.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on November 20, the legendary Dancehall musician wrote: “@KwekuFlick did the joint already… thot they would have called the young man and just done the right thing. Simple. Maybe this will make sense to you. It’s not about me. It’s the track oooooo Tom. 3ny3 d3 baako s3i. But we go learn am Chale … ok bye.”

Akwaboah – Bring Back the Love

Ghana’s award-winning songwriter and singer, Akwaboah in his song titled ‘Bring Back The Love’ sounded a warning to the rest of the national teams competing for the trophy.

According to him, the Black Stars are coming with fire into the competition and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team.

King Promise – Black Stars (Bring Back The Love)

King Promise in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) released the official anthem for the team in a song titled ‘Black Stars’.

The song names some of the team’s best players tipped to make the nation proud.

4. The Kentos Band – Ghana Osey

The Kentos Bar has also outdoor what is termed as the official Black Stars anthem in their song titled ‘Ghana Osey’.

The music band with the support of the Ministry of Sports has unveiled the video of ‘Ghana Osey’ which featured some of Ghana’s legendary footballers including Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah, Laryea Kingston, John Paintsil, and Derrick Boateng.

According to the band, “The song is to whip up support for the Stars ahead of the games at Qatar. It will also be the Stars’ official song during the entire tournament, a simple and catchy melody that would remain on the lips of Ghanaians as they cheer on the Black Stars at the World Cup.”

Mr Parb and King Ayisoba – Ghana Black Stars

Young Hip Hop and rap artiste, Mr Parb featured King Ayisoba on his Black Stars tune titled ‘Ghana Black Stars’ released weeks ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The musicians called on the entire country to support the players as they compete at the World Cup.

Samini – Win Africa Win

Samini is the latest to release a song to support the Black Stars, this time with focus on the entire African continent.

Five African countries, Ghana, Cameroon, Morroco, Senegal, and Tunisia are competing at the World Cup.

The Dancehall and Reggae singer released ‘Win Africa Win’ on November 21 after calling out the GFA for outdooring a “wack” anthem for the national team.

His tweet dated November 19 read: “The new black starts [stars] song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup ? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana.”

7. Klala – We Are Ghana

9. Dj Zolah ft All Stars- Black Stars

10. Gloria Ampofo – Ghana Black Stars

11. Knii Lante – Another Goal

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.