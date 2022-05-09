fbpx
The 7 times Sarkodie won VGMA Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year over the past 12 years!

The 7 times Sarkodie won VGMA Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year!
Photo Credit: Twitter

Sarkodie remains an undefeated king in his domain and although h wasnt present at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he still managed to win something.

We present to you the 7 times Sarkodie won the VGMA Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year ove rthe last decade!

  1. 2010

2. 2012

3. 2014

4. 2015

5. 2017

6. 2018

7. 2022

