D-Black lists future of Ghana Music for the next decade! See the 12 artistes that got listed!

D-Black has predicted the next decade of Ghana music to be in safe hands with these artists and its been met with mixed reactions by netizens.

D-Black made a list of his best artists that he believes are putting Ghana music on the globe and the next 10yra is safe with them in the music industry, the question is, do you agree with him or you will make some changes.

These are the ones going to hold down Ghana music for the next 10yrs as they’ve already paid their dues per D-Black;

Mr Drew,

Kelvyn Boy,

S3fa,

Gyakie,

Kofi Jamar,

Black Sherif,

King Promise,

Kuami Eugene,

KiDi,

Kwesi Arthur,

Camidoh,

DarkoVibes

The names that made it to his list aren’t small people and we all know the impact they’re bringing to the music scene hence for him to say that the next 10yrs are in safe hands with these artists, we belive its the best but a few people might want to make some changes.

Mr Drew | Kelvyn Boy | Sefa | Gyakie Kofi Jamar | Black Sherif | King Promise | Kuami Eugene | KiDi | Kwesi Arthur | Camidoh | Darko Vibes | – dues paid ! The next 10 years are in safe hands 🇬🇭 Keep Shinning — The Enjoyment Minister 🥂 (@DBLACKGH) April 20, 2022

These are young promising artists who are doing their best to put Ghana out there and we’re just proud that most of them keep breaking boundaries to make it huge out there and we agree with D-Black that the next 10yrs is in safe hands if they don’t sleep and let fame rule over them but continue with the hardwork they’re putting in today.

