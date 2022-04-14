fbpx
Lists

List of Top 15 2022 Easter music events!

Wonk) aa Tena Fie!!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
List of Top 15 2022 Easter music events!
List of Top 15 2022 Easter music events!

We bring to you a list of all the buzzing music events in and around town during the festive Easter season for both secular and Gospel patrons.

  1. Pushin P’s Westwoon Live In Ghana

2. Darling Street Carnival

3. Kwahu Easter Enjoyment

4. Artiste Night

5. Family Fest

6. Easter Carnival

7. Accra In Paris

8. Ankaase Lakeside Party

9. VGMA Experience Concert

10. Kuchoko Roots Festival

11. The Return of Stonebwoy

12. Enjoyment tour Tema

13. Harvest Praise

14. Tic vs Ex Doe

15. Guinness bright house

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy

2022 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

4 days ago
JZyNo shares new earworm ‘Fall Down Inside’ featuring Medikal

JZyNo shares new earworm ‘Fall Down Inside’ featuring Medikal

5 days ago
Dedebah opts for her middle name as title for debut EP dubbed; BOSOMPEMAA (a thousand Goddesses)

Dedebah opts for her middle name as title for debut EP dubbed; BOSOMPEMAA (a thousand Goddesses)

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker