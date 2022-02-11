Top 10 Valentine themed events happening this weekend!

The valentines day steeze is on and we come your way with 10 highly anticipated music events to make your date night complete.

Akwaboah Shades of Love Concert, 13th February, Grand Arena AICC,

Mr Drew, Pre Valentine Party, West View Lounge, Opposite West Hills Mall, 7pm

King Promise, Be My Valentine, 13th Feb, Elites Bar & Lounge, 9pm

Kwabena Kwabena, Vitamilk Love Night, 12 Feb, National Theatre, 8pm

Ofori Amponsah, Kwaisey Pee, Live Konnect Valentine edition, Coco Vanilla, 13th Feb

Kurl Songx, Promises & Diamonds, 2927 Terema Tesano, 11th Feb, 7pm

A Val’s Night with KK Fosu & Ras Kuuku, King David’s Pub & KD Pizza, 12th & 14th Feb

Valentine’s Day Bash with Ayesem, Tony Ackah Enterprise, Allawule Nzema, 13th Feb,

Pre-Val’s Day Pool Party with Keche, Pool Side Hotel Kasoa, 13th Feb, 12pm

Harvest Chapel Int. Youth Ministry, Akesse Brempong, Ohemaa Mercy, Deep Love Experience, 14th Feb, 6pm

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.