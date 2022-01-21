Top 10 hits of Camidoh as he turns a new age today; drops new stunning promotional photos

GB Recz and Grind Don’t Stop have released new stunning photos of Camidoh for his forthcoming debut album while promoting his commercial hit song, “SUGARCANE”. Here are 9 other amazing songs of his.

Camidoh, known for his high artistic brilliance, compounded by his fashion sense, was photographed in the calm streets of London by London-based Fashion and Music photographer and Filmmaker, Josh Snaps.

Styled by Kojo Hammond and Danielle Lobban, he’s captured wearing four costumes at three different locations: Cockfosters, Brixton, and East London.

The freshly revealed photographs are part of the musician’s aim to elevate and make his brand more apparent to consumers.

Camidoh is currently promoting his new single “SUGARCANE” which is attaining its viral smash status with the aid of a TikTok challenge tagged, “Sugarcane challenge”.

The song has surpassed 180 million views worldwide on the Chinese-owned social networking service and music discovery & promotional platform.

Phantom, an elite Nigerian record producer, is featured on the exuberant Afrobeats love song with elements of highlife basics, and it shows the Ghanaian artiste more at ease than ever, displaying his lyrical ability by flexing in his mother tongue, EWE, and pidgin English.

Camidoh shows off his vocal talent with the catchy melody in the lively tune.

Featured image and photo credits/Courtesy of Josh Snaps

Stylists: Kojo Hammond and Danielle Lobban

