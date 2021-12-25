Top 20 Ghana Music Hits of 2021!

It’s the end of year and Ghanamusic.com presents the top 10 songs that made rounds in 2021 featuring Yaw Tog, Gyakie, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew and more.

The first half of the year has seen a steady stream of pop hits, drill anthems, international remixes, and more from our favorite Ghanaian artists, emerging and established.

Yaw Tog, Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur ‘Sore (Remix)’

Earlier this year rapper Yaw Tog issued the remix of his smash hit single “Sore,: this time around joining forces with UK superstar Stormzy and Ground Up rapper Kwesi Arthur. The original version of the heavy drill anthem has also earned the young rap star the award for “Hip-Hop Song of the Year” at the just held 2021 Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Gyakie & Omah Lay ‘Forever (Remix)’

Gyakie‘s 2020 hit single “Forever” began its uphill climb earlier this year when it debuted on Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart at number 4. The song took off from there and became a viral hit, hitting charts in both Ghana and Nigeria and also leading to the young star landing a deal with Sony Music. Another result of the song’s incredible run is its official remix, this time featuring Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

Wendy Shay ‘Heat’

Singer Wendy Shay recently dropped her second studio album Shayning Star. This tune “Heat,” presented a new sound and musical style for the afrobeats and dancehall singer. Here, Wendy issues candid commentary on life but the highlight of the song is the music itself — a smooth R&B style ballad executed perfectly by the Rufftown Records vocalist.

Mr Drew ‘Mood’

Highly Spiritual’s rising star Mr Drew dropped a fun afrobeats bop simply titled “Mood.” Catchy is an understatement here as Mr Drew cooks up a tune that has been and will definitely still be the soundtrack to many a party to come.

Kuami Eugene ‘Dollar On You’

Lynx Entertainment star Kuami Eugene continued his incredible run of hits with his latest single, “Dollar on You.” The self-produced afrobeats tune presents a simple mantra — put your body on him and he’ll put his dollar on you. Check out our interview with him about the single and his upcoming EP.

King Promise ‘Slow Down’

King Promise is back and getting ready for his album run, starting with this new single. A co-production by Nigerian singer and producer Nonso Amadi and Ghanaian star producer Killbeatz, King Promise’s latest single “Slow Down” is the perfect afro-R&B fusion. At a little over three minutes, “Slow Down” is an earworm you can’t listen to just once.

Kofi Kinaata “Thy Grace II”

KiDi ‘Touch It’

Off his just released second studio album The Golden Boy, KiDi was on his dancehall steez with his second official single of the year. An easygoing melodic bop, this one should definitely be added to your new music rotation.

Black Sherif ‘Second Sermon’

If you haven’t heard of Black Sherif by now, you need to get hip because he’s one young artist who is definitely next to blow. On this freestyle joint titled “Second Sermon,” Sherif narrates his life and struggles on the song that earned the rising star a Sarkodie co-sign.

Fameye “Praise”

Jay Bahd ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’ ft Skyface SDW, Reggie,Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga & O’Kenneth

Since last year drill anthems have never been in short supply, and the Life Living Records boys are making sure it stays that way. Rapper Jay Bahd came through with “Y3 Y3 Dom” featuring his Life Living Records squad, off his just released debut project Return of Okomfo Anokye.

Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie Remix (ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG)

Sefa – Echoke ft. Mr Drew

D-Black – Enjoyment Minister ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP

Darkovibes – Je M’appelle [feat. DaVido]

Okyeame Kwame – YEE KO ft Kuami Eugene

Diana Hamilton ‘AWURADE YE (DO IT LORD)

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur

Shatta Wale – 1 Don

Also checkout a playlist of our top Ghanaian music videos of 2021 below:

