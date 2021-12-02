Lists

Events happening in Accra this December, 2021

Ghana has become the number December-bound destination of the world, and this year 2021 would be no different.

With over a hundred shows lined up in the country during this period, I have highlighted all the major programmes going on in the capital, Accra.

Check them out:

  1. Live With Mona – 2nd – Coco Vanilla (Adjirigano)
  2. MTN Music Festival – 3rd – Grand Arena
  3. Akpe Experience – 3rd – UPSA Auditorium
  4. Rythmz On Runway – 4th – Grand Arena
  5. The Jollof Festival- 4th – El Wak Stadium
  6. Made in Taadi – 4th – +233 Jazz Bar &Grill
  7. The Freedom Xperience Concert (Shatta Wale & Medikal) – 10th – D’effizy Mall
  8. Accra Fashion Week – 9th-12th – Memory Art Lane
  9. Island Concert – 10th – Tortuga Island (Osu)
  10. Turn On Deck – 10th – Oliver Twist
  11. Just A Voice Concert – 10th – Gold Coast Bar
  12. Sell It With Fun – 11th – Efua Sutherland Park
  13. Popular But Broke – 11th – National Theatre
  14. Jollof Festival – 11th – City Galleria
  15. The Buzz Trade Show – 11th – Impact Hub (Osu)
  16. Tema Habour City Concert – Tema Community 2 Police Station
  17. The Bar Concert – 18th – Coco Vanilla(Adjirigano)
  18. The One Concert (Jupita) – 18th – Fantasy Dome
  19. Beer and Barbecue Party – 18th – Old Kingsway Building
  20. The Trinity Show – 18th – Flip Bar
  21. Unleashed – 18th – Grand Arena
  22. The Live Experience With Gyakie – 19th – La Palm Royal Beach Hotel
  23. Amapiano Festival – 19th – Garage
  24. Manifestives – 19th – Bukom Boxing Arena
  25. Crusade (La Meme Gang) – 20th – Enclave Garden
  26. Bhim Concert – 21st – Grand Arena
  27. Touchdown (The Welcome Party) – 22nd – Luxe Lounge and Garden (AnC Mall)
  28. Golden Hour – 23rd – Suncity Apartment
  29. Romanus Incomplete – 23rd – National Theatre
  30. Samini Xperience Concert – 24th – Grand Arena
  31. Promiseland (King Promise) – 24th – Grand Arena
  32. The Citi’uation – 24th – Venue to be announced
  33. Tribvl Jungle Fever – 24th – Legon Botanical Gardens
  34. The Hiplife Party – 25th – +233 Jazz Bar & Grill
  35. Rapperholic Concert – 25th – Grand Arena
  36. Gold Coast Carnival – 26th – Wakanda Beach Resort (Kokrobite)
  37. Little Havana – 26th – Little Acre (Aburi)
  38. Wildaland Festival – 26th to 27th – Shai Forest Reserve
  39. Afrochella Festival – 28th – El Wak Stadium
  40. R2Bees and Friends – 29th – La Palm Royal Beach
  41. African Fashion Nightout – 30th – Octagon
  42. Amafest Ghana – 30th – Untamed Empire
  43. DLT Brunch – 30th – Bloombar

Please note that some dates times and locations of are subject to change.

